× Lancaster County woman accused of falsifying application to purchase firearm

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 24-year-old Lancaster woman was charged by West Hempfield Township Police last week with falsely completing a federal application to buy a firearm.

Hannah L. Zellie is still at large, police say.

She is charged with a felony count of illegal sale or transfer of firearms and a misdemeanor count of making unsworn falsification to authorities.

According to police, Zellie is prohibited from purchasing a firearm. But she allegedly falsely completed a federal firearms application in an attempt to purchase a gun at a local firearms business on June 13.

A warrant has been issued for Zellie’s arrest, but her current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information about Zellie’s whereabouts is asked to contact West Hempfield Police at (800) 957-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.