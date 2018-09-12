Lancaster man accused of threatening to kill his wife and children during domestic dispute

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 30-year-old Lancaster man was charged Monday with striking his wife and children with a plastic stick and threatening to kill them with a butcher knife, according to Manheim Township Police.

Chandra B. Budhathoki, of the 600 block of McGrann Boulevard, was charged with seven counts of simple assault, three counts of endangering the welfare of children, four counts of terroristic threats, and one count each of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in the incident, which occurred at 10:40 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, Budhathoki also threw a plastic chair at his wife while she was holding their infant child. When officers arrived, he allegedly fought with officers before being taken into custody.