Lancaster man charged after firing gun into home with children inside, police say

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY– A Lancaster man is facing charges after police say he fired a shot into his neighbors home last year where four children were playing.

David Sterling, 56, was charged earlier this month for the incident which took place on November 2, 2017 along the 2700 block of Orchard Road in Manheim Township.

Police say Sterling’s neighbors heard a loud noise and found shattered glass in their lower level family room. A bullet was found lodged in the sofa cushions, according to police reports. At the time of the incident, four children were in the family room. Two of the children were sitting on the sofa and two others were playing nearby on the floor, police said.

Sterling is charged with four counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.

Sterling was released on $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for September 14.