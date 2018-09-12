× Parts of Berks County shaken by minor earthquake Wednesday morning

BERKS COUNTY, Pa.– A few areas in Berks County were shaken by a minor earthquake on Wednesday morning.

According to the USGS, a nearly 2.0 magnitude earthquake registered about a kilometer away from Shillington around 3:39 a.m. on September 12, while a 1.7 magnitude registered three kilometers away from Flying Hills around 5:48 a.m.

According to the Reading Eagle, Wyomissing area residents felt the effects Wednesday morning, when authorities received calls between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. reporting shaking and “loud booms.”