Penn National makes bid to open mini-casino at York Galleria Mall official

YORK — Penn National Gaming, Inc. made its bid to open a mini-casino at the York Galleria Mall official Wednesday when it announced it has filed an application for a Category 4 satellite gaming facility with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

The new mini-casino will be called Hollywood Casino York, the company said.

The news that Penn National Gaming was considering the York Galleria Mall as the site of its mini-casino first broke last week, and was later confirmed by Springettsbury Township officials, who said they were on board with the decision.

The development of Hollywood Casino York represents an overall investment of nearly $120 million, including the Penn National’s $52.6 million Category 4 slots and table games license fees.

Hollywood Casino York, which will initially open with approximately 500 slot machines and 20 tables games, has been designed to accommodate up to 750 slot machines and 40 table games. In addition, the facility will feature a casual dining restaurant and sports bar, a small entertainment lounge, and a “grab-and-go” eatery.

Hollywood Casino York will generate approximately 200 new permanent local jobs and more than 75 construction jobs. The construction timeline is anticipated to be approximately 12-18 months following receipt of all requisite approvals, including final licensing by the PGCB.

“We believe the York Galleria Mall, which is a well-known retail destination in York County, is an ideal site for our planned Hollywood Casino York,” said Timothy J. Wilmott, Chief Executive Officer for Penn National Gaming. “We explored numerous other potential opportunities within York County, but the mall’s convenient location, existing infrastructure and ample parking, as well as the support of Springettsbury Township officials and the local business community, helped cement our decision.”

Penn National was awarded the Commonwealth’s first Category 4 license on January 10, 2018. Category 4 gaming facilities are authorized by law to host up to 750 slot machines and 40 table games, and tax revenue is dispersed at the state, county, and local level. Springettsbury will receive 2% of gross tax revenue on slot machines and 1% from table games.

“Penn National Gaming has been proud to call Pennsylvania home for over 45 years,” said Wilmott. “We look forward to adding hundreds of new team members in York County and becoming another economic engine for Springettsbury and the greater York business community.”

Source: Penn National Gaming, Inc.