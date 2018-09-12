Police: Ephrata couple arrested for firearms violations

LANCASTER COUNTY — An Ephrata couple was arrested Tuesday for firearms violations, according to police.

A search warrant was served that morning at a residence in the first block of East Chestnut Street to locate illegally possessed firearms, police say.

Authorities located three firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia during the search, police add.

Frank Gaston, 41, faces three counts of persons not to possess or control firearms, prohibited offensive weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kari Gaston, 48, is charged with three counts of persons not to possess or control firearms.