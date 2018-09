× Police investigate shooting in West York

YORK COUNTY — Police are investigating a shooting in West York that sent one person to the hospital, York County dispatch confirms.

The shooting occurred at the corner of Dewey Street and West King Street Wednesday night, dispatch says. The call went out at 7:17 p.m.

The extent of the individual’s injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.