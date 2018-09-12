× PPL is preparing for any potential affects of Hurricane Florence

ALLENTOWN — Hurricane Florence is not currently projected to directly hit Pennsylvania, but PPL Electric Utilities said Wednesday it is preparing for whatever the storm might bring. The utility company said it is bolstering available manpower to respond to any potential storm-related power outages. Though the storm is not forecast to affect the state directly, the rain could potentially cause flooding, and the already saturated ground could contribute to tree-related power outages, PPL says.

All employees – including hundreds of line workers, electricians and other skilled technicians – are ready to respond if needed, according to PPL. The company said it also has more than 200 additional workers – including contract line crews and workers to clear downed trees – ready to help restore power to customers, if needed.

“While Florence is projected to make landfall well south of the PPL service territory, we are ready to respond should it have an impact on our area,” said Steph Raymond, vice president, Distribution Operations. “As with any storm situation, we have a detailed plan in place to respond. We will work around the clock to restore power to affected customers. We’ve been working for years to strengthen our grid to reduce outages and help us restore power more quickly.”