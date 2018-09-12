× Reward offered for wanted Leola man who fled police in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A reward has been offered for a wanted Leola man that led police on a vehicle pursuit before successfully fleeing.

Joshua Hora, 38, of the 300 block of Hillside Terrace in Leola, is wanted for fleeing and eluding police, as well as an outstanding bench warrant for a parole violation.

On June 19 at approximately 2:57 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Hora in East Earl Township.

Hora proceeded to lead officers on a vehicle pursuit that police terminated, leading Hora to escape.

Anyone with information on the incident on Hora’s current location is asked to contact East Earl Township Police at 717-355-5302.

A reward up to $1000 is being offered for information that will lead to the arrest and/or conviction of Hora.