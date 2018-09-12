Traveling school keeps families of fair employees together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"When someone wants to have my help, I would do it. Even if I was having a hard time I would still do it because they’re my best friend," said seven year-old Adasyn.

Adasyn considers her classmates her best friends, which might be typical for a seven year-old.

But outside this classroom is anything but typical.

“It’s very fun because it’s like an adventure like seeing some of the world and just having a little fun," said Adasyn.

You see, right now, this classroom is hidden in the middle of the York fair.

Last week it was at a fair in Maryland and next week it will move to Virginia.

Without it, families of fair employees would be forced to separate.

“Last I was in public school so my dad had to be home all the time, now I’ll be out here. It’s so much better,” said 10 year-old Clark.

And now, while 150+ Deggeller attractions employees are working the fair, their children are working the books.

“We don’t start until 9:15 and we’re not done until 5. And we go to school on the weekends because that’s when the parents are very busy,” said the teacher, Linda Brewer.

But how do you keep a young kid focused on school work in the middle of a carnival?

With these kids, it’s not an issue.

“I sometimes forget about it, that we’re at a carnival. But I just really pay attention to my work and not the rides,” said Adasyn.

As the students travel from state to state, they go on field trips and learn about where they are.

Thursday, the students will each make a presentation about a different state they’ve visited throughout their travels.