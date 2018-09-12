Watch: Inept suspect fumbles BB gun during attempted robbery of Colorado E-Cig store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- The attempted robbery of a Colorado E-Cig store did not quite go as planned for suspect, and the surveillance footage of his failure has gone viral, according to a KDVR report.

The owner of the business told KDVR the incident happened about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

In the video, the suspect walks up to the counter and pulls out what the owner and employee later identified as an Airsoft, or BB gun.

As the footage continues, the suspect fumbles the gun, tries to hop the counter, but the employee picks up the weapon, forcing the suspect to take off running.

While the suspect was wearing gloves, the store's owner hopes the evidence left behind will help police.

"There were no fingerprints in the store, but definitely on the firearm itself, you know the clip and everything they got fingerprints off of that," said E-Cig of Denver owner Chris Burgess.