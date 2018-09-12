York Fair offers a variety of options for foodies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- Fair Foodies still have 5-days left to visit the York Fairgrounds and taste all that the fair has to offer this year. The fair runs until the 16th and features more than 70 food vendors.

The vendors will offer your traditional fair favorites, including funnel cakes, french fries and fried Oreo's. There are also specialty eats on the menu like the stuffed pretzels, gyros, BBQ and more.

FOX43's Lynda Weed was at the Fair this morning to check out some of the fair's best food options.