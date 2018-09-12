× York ‘foot fetishist’ accused of stalking, harassing female victim

YORK — Police have charged a 21-year-old York man with stalking and harassment after he allegedly used several aliases on text, Snapchat and Facebook Messenger to continually bother a woman who rejected his advances.

Damoni Jachi Weaver began propositioning the woman in August 2017, according to a criminal complaint filed by York City Police. He allegedly told her he had a foot fetish and asked for photos of her feet, the complaint said. At that point, the victim blocked the number.

Soon after, the victim told police, she began receiving friend requests from Weaver, who was allegedly pretending to be other people the victim actually did know. He continued to ask for photos of the victim’s feet, and also sent pictures of a naked penis believed to be his own.

The victim told police that she did not request in any way to see the images, the criminal complaint says.

A York City Police sex crimes detective investigated the case, with assistance from a West Manchester Township Police detective who serves as a member of the York County Cyber Crime Team.

During the course of their investigation, the detectives tracked the messages to a phone used by Weaver. They obtained and served a search warrant at the home of Weaver’s parents, where Weaver lives, according to the criminal complaint.

Police seized Weaver’s phone during the search, and Weaver agreed to an interview with detectives, where he allegedly admitted to using fake accounts to continue contacting the victim after she blocked him. He also allegedly admitted to sending the victim photos and videos of his genitalia and asking for pictures of the victim’s feet, police say.

Weaver allegedly told police he considered his actions toward the victim were a “joke,” and that he didn’t think his actions and behavior would “go this far,” according to the criminal complaint.