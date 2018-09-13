16-year-old girl stabbed to death at high school

WARREN, Mich. – A 17-year-old girl is in custody after police say she stabbed another student at a Michigan high school, killing her.

The deadly fight happened around 8:30 a.m. at Fitzgerald High School in Warren. Police say the 16-year-old victim was stabbed twice in the chest with a steak knife, according to WJBK.

A school resource officer performed CPR on the teen and she was rushed to an area hospital, but doctors were unable to save her life. She was pronounced dead at 9:24 a.m., according to Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer.

There were between 20 and 30 students in the classroom when the fatal stabbing happened, Dwyer said.

The two girls, described as straight-A students, were friends until they became interested in the same guy, according to WXYZ-TV. Dwyer said the suspect was angry after the male student broke up with her and started going out with her friend.

Police did not release the names of the suspect and victim Wednesday morning.

“I can’t emphasize enough how this department feels,” Dwyer said, calling the attack a tragedy. “Prayers go out to the victim’s family. The school resource officer is having a very difficult time.”

Fitzgerald Public Schools Superintendent Laurie Fournier said in a statement that Fitzgerald High School students were released at 10 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday’s classes were canceled. Counselors, psychologists, and social workers will be on hand to work with the students.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the student’s family and we offer our deepest sympathy,” Fournier said.

The 17-year-old is in custody and is expected to be charged with homicide, Dwyer said.