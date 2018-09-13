34th annual Dodge NHRA Nationals set to hit Maple Grove Raceway this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- The 34th annual Dodge NHRA Nationals is set to take place this weekend.

Held at Maple Grove Raceway in Mohnton, the races will run today through Sunday, September 16.

Here is the schedule for the events:

THURSDAY, Sept. 13 - LUCAS OIL SERIES qualifying

FRIDAY, Sept. 14 - LUCAS OIL SERIES qualifying

MELLO YELLO SERIES qualifying at 2:00 and 4:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, Sept. 15 - LUCAS OIL SERIES eliminations

MELLO YELLO SERIES qualifying at 1:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

SUNDAY, Sept. 16 - Pre-race ceremonies, 10 a.m.

MELLO YELLO SERIES eliminations begin at 11 a.m.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Ron Capps, driver of the NAPA Auto Parts Dodge Charger, stopped by the set to preview the events this weekend.