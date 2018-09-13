Bedroom ceiling collapses at apartment building in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A bedroom ceiling collapsed at an apartment building on Wednesday night.

At 10:25 p.m. on September 13, EMS and other personnel were dispatched for a reported structure collapse in an apartment building near Shrewsbury.

Upon arrival, it was found that a bedroom ceiling had collapsed.

A 5-year-old boy was reportedly pinned, but was set free and not injured.

Personnel found that the ceiling had collapsed onto a bed and floor, and part of the ceiling was still hanging, but compromised.

The occupants were unable to stay in the apartment overnight while maintenance personnel is set to survey the building.