Brownstown man facing charges after robbing Sonic Drive-In in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Brownstown man is facing charges after admitting to robbing a Sonic Drive-In.

Devon Auker, 20, is facing robbery charges for his role in the incident.

On September 11 around 6:50 p.m., Auker appeared at the Sonic in the 4200 block of Oregon Pike in Lancaster and placed an order.

When an employee went to deliver the order, Auker was allegedly wearing a mask over his face, and demanded that the employee turn over money to him.

The employee turned over a small amount of money to Auker before he fled the scene on foot.

After receiving a description of Auker, he was found in the area and admitted to committing the offense.

Police found the mask and stolen money on Auker, and he was arrested and charged with robbery.

He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.