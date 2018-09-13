Clouds, drizzle, and a few showers end the week but the weekend is showing improvement!

GRAY, DRIZZLY WITH SPOTTY SHOWERS FRIDAY: Expect this evening to remain mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers around. Temperatures stay in the 70s. Overnight and towards the morning, drizzly, foggy conditions set up again. Allow for extra travel time in the morning. The easterly fetch of the Atlantic continues Friday, resulting in similar day to end the week. Highs top out again in the middle and upper 70s. As of now, the weekend continues to show improvement, especially, by Sunday. We still have plenty of clouds for Saturday but less of a chance for showers as high pressure nudges more south. Still a cloudy start with morning fog and drizzle then improving skies during the afternoon. Readings climb to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Sunday looks better with breaks of sunshine getting through the clouds. With the added sunshine, temperatures are warmer in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

REMNANTS OF FLORENCE NEXT WEEK: The remnants of Florence tracks through the Ohio Valley before getting picked up by a cold front. Showers early next week and continue into the early morning hours of Wednesday. We’ll be watching for moderate to heavy rainfall to move in as early as Monday afternoon. Because of the recent rainfall and soggy conditions, there is a heighten concern for flash flooding and river flooding. Gusty winds expected too so trees could easily topple. Gust between 35 and 45 mph are possible. Readings are in the middle 70s. Rain amounts and flooding impact is dependant on speed, strength and moisture left over from the remnants of Hurricane Florence. High pressure then builds in Wednesday, finally bringing brighter skies and much needed drier conditions. The breeze brings in more a more comfortable airmass. Highs are in the middle and upper 70s midweek. By Thursday, morning lows drop to the 50s. Sunny skies expected and highs are near seasonable averages in the middle 70s. Keep posted by downloading our FOX43 Weather App. You can get the latest video and text forecast from us!!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist