× Hershey’s ‘biggest announcement ever’ might be a new roller coaster

HERSHEY — Hersheypark’s “Biggest Announcement Ever” may have been spoiled by a filing with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The amusement park posted a Facebook video Wednesday teasing a huge announcement, which it said was coming on October 3.

But Pennlive found the park’s filing with the FAA, in which it sought, and received, approval for construction of a new roller coaster with a height of 220 feet — eight feet taller than Skyrush, which is currently the park’s tallest coaster.

The FAA conducted an Obstruction Evaluation/Airport Airspace Analysis.

READ: FAA LETTER TO HERSHEYPARK

The projected construction schedule, according to the filing, would be from January 2019 to April 2020.