Hurricane evacuees find solace at York Fair

Six hours at the fair isn’t enough to tire out the Hill kids.

“What did ya think [of that ride]?"

"It was good!” replied seven year-old Gabby Hill.

But for these kids, it’s more than just a good time.

“Everything we have, we just packed our clothes and our dogs,” said Amanda Hill, the kids' mother.

And they made the six hour drive to York from Virginia beach, Virginia, which is right in the path of Hurricane Florence.

“We’re in zone A, so we’re mandatory evacuating,” said Amanda.

They came to York to stay with a family member for the time being, but the fear of what’s happening at home has been tough on the kids.

“I’ve been worried because we’re right by the water, and the waves could get high and crash our windows,” said 10 year-old Karlee Hill.

But it just so happens that their unplanned trip to York coincided with one of the most fun times to visit the area.

“We’re constantly checking our phones, so we just thought this would be a lot of fun to get it off of everybody’s mind," said Amanda.

Mission accomplished.

It might be a coincidence that Karlee’s shirt says, ‘Be the sunshine on cloudy days.’

But the truth is, the York fair is offering that little bit of light.

“I wish we could go here every day!” said Karlee.