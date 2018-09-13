× Man killed in deadly two-car crash in Springettsbury Township Wednesday identified

YORK — The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Springettsbury Township.

Robert Rothrock IV, 66, of Windsor, died of multiple blunt force trauma in an accident that occurred Wednesday at about 3:40 p.m. near Mt. Zion and Whiteford Roads, according to York County Coroner Pamela L. Gay.

According to investigators, the crash occurred when a Toyota Corolla traveling north on Mt. Zion Road made a left turn into traffic, crossing into the path of a Ford F-150 pickup truck headed south.

Rothrock was a passenger in the front seat of the Corolla. He was transported from the scene to York Hospital, where he died of injuries sustained in the accident.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, investigators say.

Multiple people were injured in the crash, the coroner said. There was no information on the condition of the other victims.