Millersburg Area High School and Middle School to be closed next two days for air quality testing

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Millersburg Area School District has announced that both its middle and high school will be closed for the remainder of the week for air quality testing after mold was found in a classroom.

The district posted this message on its Facebook page:

Good Evening, During the afternoon of September 12, 2018, the administration was informed of mold located in a high school classroom in the area of a skylight. The district immediately isolated the affected area and contacted our professional analytics company. As an additional precaution, the district will be testing the air quality conditions at the High School/Middle School complex on Thursday, September 13. The district anticipates receiving the results of the air quality tests by the end of the business day on Friday, September 14. Due to this testing, the High School/Middle School complex will be closed for students, faculty, and staff on Thursday, September 13 and Friday, September 14. The district will continue to take the appropriate actions as necessary based upon the findings of the air quality tests and the recommendations from our professional analytics company. Due to the closure of the High School/Middle School complex Thursday, September 13 & Friday, September 14, all athletic activities scheduled to be held on campus, including practices and events, are either canceled or postponed. Off campus events will take place as scheduled. As always, we appreciate your continued support and understanding as we strive to maintain the health, safety, and welfare of our students and staff. We will provide you with additional updates as necessary. Thank you.