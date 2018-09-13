PA National Guard to support response to Hurricane Florence

The Pennsylvania National Guard will be assisting in the response to Hurricane Florence.

More than 25 members, along with two UH-60 Black Hawks and two CH-47 Chinook helicopters, are en route to McEntire Joint National Guard Base, near Columbia, South Carolina, according to a news release from the PA National Guard.

Potential missions for the aircraft and crews include rescue operations, delivering items like food and water to stranded citizens, as well as infrastructure support like lifting large sandbags into position, the release states.

“We are proud of our Guard members answering the call to assist others,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Anthony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s Adjutant General. “This is our National Guard at its best.”