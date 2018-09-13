× PA Turnpike closing Exit 242 westbound ramp for weekend overnight repairs

YORK COUNTY — The exit ramp at the Harrisburg West Interchange (Exit 242) in York County will be closed for overnight repair work, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

The exit ramp will close from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Saturday, September 15. Crews will be repairing the pavement on the ramp, the commission says.

There’s a change the ramp could also be closed during the same duration of time Sunday.

Motorists on I-76 destined for I-83 should use the Harrisburg-East Interchange (Exit 247) and I-283 northbound to access I-83, the commission adds.

Message boards will be in place to inform customers of the closure.