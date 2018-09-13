× Police seek man accused of creeping outside Lower Swatara Township home while naked

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP — Police in Lower Swatara Township are searching for a man who allegedly was walking around a residential area on the 100 block of Highland Street completely naked and touching his genitals on the night of August 30.

According to Lower Swatara Township police, the man was reported by a resident of the neighborhood, who found pictures of the man on his home surveillance system.

The suspect’s race is undetermined, but he appeared to be wearing a Penn State baseball hat and was holding his clothing as he walked around the residence.

The suspect allegedly looked into the windows of the home, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Lower Swatara Township Police at (717) 939-0463.