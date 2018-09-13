× Flooding to delay opening of some State Gamelands roads

The PA Game Commission says the opening of some state game land roads may be delayed due to the recent flooding that occurred in Southcentral Pennsylvania this past week. Seasonal roads are traditionally opened for vehicular access two weeks before the start of the states archery deer season which begins on Saturday, September 29th. Habitat crews are currently assessing and making repairs to any damaged roads across the region. Seasonal roads impacted by the weather will open as repairs and conditions permit.