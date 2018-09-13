Pretzel Spot Cafe previews the Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival is scheduled for this weekend in Hershey.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, we are getting a preview of the event, scheduled for September 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the AACA Museum, Inc. in Hershey.

The Pretzel Spot Cafe are stopping by the FOX43 Studio to preview some of their selections that will be available at this year’s festival.

It is 1 of 35 food trucks and many other vendors and participants.

There are many new children’s activities as well, including entertainment provided by The Dave Root Band and Timeless.

For more information, you can check out the website here.