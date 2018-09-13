× Sheetz announces new hunger relief effort in partnership with Feeding America

ALTOONA — To honor “Hunger Action Day,” Sheetz announced that it’s partnering with Feeding America to provide hunger relief through its Made-to-Share program.

The convenience store chain is now providing hunger relief to every state in which Sheetz operates, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.

Through weekly food donations to Feeding America member food banks, Sheetz is able to help people struggling with hunger in the local communities Sheetz serves.

Sheetz announced the Made-to-Share rollout at the opening of a new Sheetz location in Reading.

In addition to a $2,500 donation to the Greater Berks Food Bank, Sheetz also donated a truck full of food to the food bank to help more than 1.6 million across Pennsylvania struggling with hunger.

Moreover, employees at the Sheetz corporate offices are participating in a week-long food drive this week, donating food to Feeding America food bank partners in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

“Hunger knows no boundaries, it touches people from all walks of life in every community in the U.S. and in every community Sheetz serves,” said Joe Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We are deeply committed to helping those facing hunger and are proud to have been able to donate over 2 million meals through our partnership with Feeding America already. I am also proud of the efforts of Sheetz employees, who have really dedicated themselves to helping fight hunger in our communities.”

In partnership with Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief organization, Sheetz has established a company-wide food donation program donating ready-to-eat food items such as sandwiches, wraps and salads as well as healthy snacking options such as fruit, vegetables and yogurt.

In addition to weekly food donations, Sheetz will provide financial donations to Feeding America member food banks at every new store opening.

“Sheetz is leading the way with the Made-to-Share program, providing a tremendous opportunity for a food bank’s smaller partners such as pantries, schools, and soup kitchens to expand their capacity,” said Tony Pupillo, Director of Emerging Retail at Feeding America. “Sheetz’s flexibility regarding the collection schedule and volume have enabled these food bank partner agencies to participate in pickup programs so more food insecure citizens can enjoy their donations.”

SOURCE: Sheetz