Shrewsbury apartment building ceiling collapses on child in the middle of the night

SHREWSBURY, YORK COUNTY, Pa. --A York County apartment ceiling collapsed pinning down a 5-year-old child in the middle of the night.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday evening on West Clearview Drive in Shrewsbury.

“Three quarters of the ceiling basically just let go, tilting down and fell," said Chief Tony Myers, Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company.

Myers says the drywall and insulation fell five feet from above, pinning the young boy down to his bed.

Just a short time later, the boys mother came to the rescue.

"The mother was able to move the drywall quickly and get him out of the room. The child is very lucky that he wasn’t hurt seriously, he had a couple of scrapes," added Myers.

The collapse has some neighbors wondering how it happened, worried if they could be next.

“It’s scary," said Connie Smith, who lives two doors down. “I was just concerned, if I have to get out of my apartment, I’ll leave," she added.

She says no one from apartment management has checked in.

“It would be nice for them to come, for our safety, you know," said Smith.

FOX43 reached out to Village Realty that manages the apartment building, however they declined to comment.

It is unknown at this time why the ceiling came down, however Chief Myers says he does not believe it is weather-related.

The exact cause is being determined by apartment management and repairs are underway.