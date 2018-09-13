× State Sen. Alloway announces new school safety grant guidelines, deadline

HARRISBURG – State Senator Richard Alloway is encouraging local schools to apply now to receive funding through a new grant program dedicated to improving school safety, his office said in a press release.

The new School Safety and Security Grant Program will provide $52.5 million in grants to school districts, intermediate units, area vocational-technical schools, charter schools and private residential rehabilitative institutions for a wide variety of projects to improve school safety.

Eligible uses include: hiring school security officers; purchasing security-related technology; completing safety and security assessments; implementing violence prevention curricula; offering counseling services for students; and, other programs and services to protect students.

In order to be eligible to receive a grant through the new program, school entities must submit an application no later than October 12, 2018. Applications may be revised by the applicants at a later date, but applications must be submitted by October 12 in order for a school entity to be considered for a grant.

“All members of the community share a common interest in protecting young people and ensuring our schools are a safe environment for learning,” said Alloway, a Cumberland County Republican. “I am hopeful that this grant program will help our local school boards, administrators and other personnel identify ways that we can improve school safety and help reduce potential risks to students.”

Guidelines and applications for the new program are available online at the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s website at www.pccd.pa.gov under the School Safety and Security heading.

The new program was created as part of a comprehensive school safety bill that was signed into law in June. More information on school safety measures under consideration in the General Assembly is available online at https://www.pasenategop.com/school-safety/.