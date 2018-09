× Susquenita Middle School to dismiss early due to potential mold

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– Susquenita Middle School is dismissing early today due to potential mold found in an area of the building.

The district posted this message on its website:

The Susquenita Middle School is dismissing early today, September 13, 2018, due to potential mold in one area of the building. Dismissal for middle school students will be at 8:45 AM.