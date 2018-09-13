× Teen found guilty of fatally shooting York woman in 2017

YORK — A 17-year-old York man was found guilty Thursday of fatally shooting a 48-year-old woman in 2017 while firing at “an opposing group member,” according to police testimony.

Leandro Pilier, 17, was found guilty of third-degree murder in the death of Elizabeth Vega-Tirado on June 27, 2017. He will be sentenced on Oct. 23.

A third-degree murder conviction carries a sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison.

Pilier was acquitted of a first-degree murder charge, which would have carried a sentence of 35 years to life.

According to police, Vega-Tirado was leaving a corner grocery store on West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue and was about to cross the street when Pilier shot at a moving vehicle, hitting her instead.

Vega-Tirado later died at York Hospital.

Pilier was 16 at the time of the incident.