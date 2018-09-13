Thursday brings more dull conditions and clouds with isolated showers

DREARY PATTERN CONTINUES: Thursday brings more of the same to the region. A strengthening area of high pressure to the north, a stalled front to the south, and the approaching Florence all work together to build an east flow, meaning another dull day overall. The morning begins with drizzle, haze, fog and mist once again. It’s humid, with temperatures in the 60s. The rest of Thursday brings more of the same. Expect the clouds, perhaps a few limited breaks of sunshine, and the chance for a few showers, perhaps a thunderstorm. Temperatures are stuck in the 70s again. A few more showers are likely tonight, in addition to hazy and foggy spots. Lows fall into the 60s to lower 70s. Florence will be well south of us Friday as it makes landfall, but the east flow brings a cloud deck and the chance for some light showers and drizzly pockets for us through Friday. Temperatures are stuck in the 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Track changes in Florence are sparing the weekend from direct influences from Florence. However, indirect influence in the form of that pesky east flow continues. This flow will be difficult to break at first, so expect a dreary start to Saturday. There will be foggy and drizzly spots, and even a few light showers. High pressure to our north should come in strong enough to start suppressing this flow to the south. Conditions should dry during the afternoon, and the clouds break a bit too. Temperatures are stuck in the lower to middle 70s. Sunday appears to be the best day. Skies are partly sunny. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: With the new track changes for Florence, the chances of direct impacts in the form of rain have been pushed back to early next week. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty on how much rain, if any Central PA sees. With that said, we are now watching the Monday to Tuesday timeframe for potential rainfall related to Florence’s remnants. Much can still change at this time, so check back frequently through the weekend for updates and potential changes. Rain would keep temperatures in the 70s, and flooding concerns are not out of the question if the heaviest of the remnant rain crosses Central PA. For now, we must continue to wait in order to fine tune those specifics for you.

Have a great Thursday!