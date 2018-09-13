× Two Waynesboro men charged after authorities execute search warrant at Franklin Co. residence

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Two Waynesboro men were charged Thursday after the Franklin County Drug Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Maple Street.

During the search, authorities seized approximately 59 grams of cocaine (with a street value of about $5,900), $1,000 in cash, two hand guns, multiple sets of digital scales and packaging materials, according to police.

Raleek Stevens, 23, faces one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of persons not to possess firearms.

Ryan Green, 41, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of persons not to possess firearms.