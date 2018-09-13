Video shows clumsy man drop gun in robbery attempt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an E-Cig of Denver store in Aurora, according to KDVR.

The clumsy would-be thief dropped the gun over the counter and quickly fled the store, and it was all caught on camera.

In the video, the suspect walks up to the counter and pulls out what the owner and employee later identified as an Airsoft, or BB gun.

As the footage continues, the suspect fumbles the gun and tries to hop the counter, but the employee picks up the weapon, forcing the suspect to take off running.

While the suspect was wearing gloves, the store's owner hopes the evidence left behind will help police.

"There were no fingerprints in the store, but definitely on the firearm itself, you know the clip and everything they got fingerprints off of that," said E-Cig of Denver owner Chris Burgess.