York Fair: A fun interactive experience for everyone

YORK COUNTY, -- It's day seven of America's First Fair, and there's a little something for everyone to experience.

For everyone looking to embrace your sweet tooth, new at the York Fair this year-- some fresh baked cookies!

Grandma's Chocolate Chip Cookies strives to have fresh, soft baked cookies that last several days. One of the owners and bakers, Steven Van Horn says it only takes a few minutes for him to get a batch ready. He says when they start to get low it's real easy for him to bake them in a timely matter. On several occasions he says he's baked up to 260 dozen cookies at a time. The food stand even offers gluten free options! They also have milk, coffee, and water available for purchase.

In the birthing center you can find a variety of farm animals. Several of them have had babies this week so you can see the new baby piglets, calf's, goats, and more! One cow is also still pregnant and is expected to give birth any day now.

Each year local farmers and gardeners submit their best produce, and they are put on display at the York Fair. This year the prize winning pumpkin came in weighing, 498 lbs. Fair organizers and farmers say the lack of produce this year is due to the amount of rain we have gotten.

One part of the fair that provides an interactive learning experience-- is the AG Center, located in the middle of the fairgrounds. Fair Organizer and Sales Manager, Cody Cashman says they started the center two years ago to promote agriculture and educate the kids. In one section of the center you can find, a coloring wall, a duck slide, and an incubator where chicks are hatching daily.

With a $1 donation towards the 4H Foundation you can stroll through the petting zoo where you'll find pigs, goats, bunnies, and more. The center also has a ton of facts displayed on the walls about agriculture, with interactive touch screens, and games too. Nearly 1,000 students will be there to explore and experience the AG Center on Thursday, Cody says they will even be leaving with a special souvenir.

The gates open at noon on Thursday, for more information on parking, hours, and admission you can visit their website.