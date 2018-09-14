× Airsoft gun intercepted at metal detector of Harrisburg High School’s John Harris Campus

HARRISBURG — Over the past 24 hours, three students within the Harrisburg School District were removed from their respective schools, the school district said in a statement Friday.

At Harrisburg High School’s John Harris Campus, a student entered the metal detector with an airsoft gun, which was intercepted by the school’s security team, according to the school district.

Two students also made false bomb threats Rowland and Cougar Academies, the school district added.

“In both instances, building and district administrators took immediate, appropriate and precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all students and staff,” the statement read. “At no time was anyone in threat of danger and all buildings were kept safe at all times.”