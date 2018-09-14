× Coroner: Man found deceased in Codorus Creek has been identified

EAST MANCHESTER TWP., York County — The man found deceased in Codorus Creek last month has been identified as 57-year-old Charles Keitt, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Keitt’s body was discovered by kayakers on August 28.

Keitt, who is believed to have been homeless, was last seen in the York area at LifePath Christian Ministries on or around August 8, the coroner’s office says. He had been living in the following areas: York County, Philadelphia area and Allegheny County.

Anyone who may know family related to Keitt should call the coroner’s office at 717-840-7617 or contact Northeastern Regional Police at 717-266-6195.