YORK COUNTY -- This is the last weekend to Discover the Dinosaurs at The York Fair. For just $5.00 per person you can explore 6 different dinosaur scenes during the last three days of the fair.

The Discover the Dinosaur exhibit features dinosaur scenes, educational kiosks and interactive experiences.

You can scan dinosaur bones, dig for fossils or even test your roar. The Roar-O-Meter allows you to roar as loud as you can and see it on a scale of 1 to 5.

FOX43's Lynda Weed finds out where her roar lands on the scale.