Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- The York Fair has a number of attractions, including concerts.

The Froggy Free Stage, from radio station Froggy 107.7, serves as the setting for a variety of young artists that now have huge careers.

Scott Donato, program director for Froggy 107.7, stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News at the York Fair to preview some of the remaining shows.

For more information, you can visit the York Fair website here.