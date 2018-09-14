× Group of teens charged with conspiring to attack student at Ephrata High School in March

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — Four people have been charged with conspiring to attack an Ephrata High School student in March, according to Ephrata Borough Police.

Police say the comprehensive investigation of the incident included interviews with multiple students, collecting evidence — including a knife and notes — and a forensic search of cellular phones. The investigation was launched when school officials learned of a plan to assault a student and found a knife on one of the students allegedly involved.

Over the course of the investigation, police determined that a group of students had a plan to assault a specific student in a restroom at the high school.

Dale L. Beachy, 18, of Akron, was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy to commit simple assault. Also charged with those offenses were a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old female.

In addition, a 14-year-old male was charged with possession of a weapon on school property, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit simple assault.