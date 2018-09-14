× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (September 14, 2018)

On FOX43 News At Ten: Loose Caboose Campground in Lancaster County is usually a popular vacation spot for visitors.

But this week, its serving a bigger purpose: opening up the campground — free of charge — to military families who were forced to evacuate their homes due to Tropical Storm Florence.

Expect more from FOX43’s Ashley Paul who spoke with owners Donald Lemaster and his wife, Tracy, as well as two families who are staying at the campground.