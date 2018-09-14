High Flying Pages swing into York Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the most thrilling experiences at the York Fair comes from high above the the fairgrounds. The High Flying Pages aerial act has been stunning audiences across the world for decades and this year, they are entertaining crowds in Central PA for the very first time.

"The response that we've gotten from the audience here has been fantastic," said Anthony Pages about the action packed 30 minute show. "Normally with a circus, you're talking an hour- hour and a half, but we try to minimize the time in a sense but still get the entertainment value of an hour, hour and a half," he said.

From the high flying trapeze, to catapulting performers 30 feet off a giant swing, the crowds cheer on. However, the act that really steals the show is the globe of death, featuring 2 motorcyclists in a round sphere, flying by each other just inches apart.

" They're really liking the show and there's not a better feeling in the world", Pages said. A world he grew up touring with his parents. "It runs generations on my father's side and I've been performing around 20 years. " As he takes over the family business with his wife, there are no plans of slowing down anytime soon. "We don't know any different, we've done this since we were children, this is the only way of life that we know....this is something we've dedicated out whole lives to, entertaining people and the joy you see on someone's face when they are really enjoying the show, what more can you ask for," Pages said.