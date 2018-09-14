HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Littlestown at York Catholic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Littlestown (3-0) at York Catholic (3-0)

The FOX43 Game of the Week features two of the three remaining unbeaten teams in Section 3 of the York-Adams league.

Littlestown comes into the game with one of the league's top offenses, averaging 405 yards and 34.7 points per game, both of which rank fourth in the YAIAA. Quarterback Jakob Lane has completed 40 of 63 passes for 527 yards and three touchdowns, while wideout Brady McClintock has hauled in nine catches for 217 yards. Running back Jason Penton averages 7.3 yards per carry (29-243), and has scored six times, which ties him for the second-highest TD total in the league.

The Thunderbolts also have one of the league's top defenses, allowing just 243 yards and 19 points per game.

York Catholic is coming off a weird, lightning-delayed victory over Susquehannock. The two teams played the first half of their game last Friday, but approaching lightning forced them to wait until Monday night to finish it. The Fighting Irish eventually pulled out a 24-3 triumph, allowing just 91 total yards.

Last week's game had an interesting subplot, as York Catholic played it without sophomore quarterback Mitchell Galentine, who started the Irish's first two games after transferring from Eastern York. Also absent was running back Cole Witman, the son of former Eastern York and Penn State star and NFL standout Jon Witman.

The York Dispatch reported that Catholic coach Eric Depew would not comment on the absence of his missing starters, or how long it would last.

In their absence, last year's incumbent signal caller, Wes Burns, returned to the lineup and threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns and running back Massimo Antolick carried the ball 16 times for 73 yards and another score.