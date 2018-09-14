× Iowa woman one of 8 people accused of forging, cashing checks to steal from York County woman in 2015

Northern York Regional Police have charged a 56-year-old Iowa woman in connection to a check forging case that victimized a York County woman in 2015.

Kelly Horgdal, of Henderson, IA, was charged Friday with forgery, criminal conspiracy to commit forgery, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.

Horgdal is one of eight people from eight states charged in connection to the alleged crimes, which occurred in 2015.

Also charged are Phineas A. Brandon, of Hoboken, NJ; Isabel L. Goodlow, of Columbus, IN; Rebecca Ruth Munger, of Lawton, OK; Marquis Rashad Hepburn, of Miami; Lisa Lanette Livingston, of De Soto, MO; Elizabeth Jovanov, of Wilkes Barre; and Wanda S. Wilson, of Columbus, Ohio.

Police say they forged and cashed 12 checks worth a total of $11,400 from a victim’s Santander Bank account in September and October of 2015.

Police began investigating in April 2016, when a victim called to report that her checking account had been compromised, and several people had forged checks that were sent to them. Some of the checks had been cashed, and others were issued and stopped by the bank when the victim reported the crime.

The victim said the crimes occurred while she was living on the 6900 block of Pigeon Hill Road in Spring Grove. When she discovered the crimes, she contacted Santander Bank, which worked with her to assist in getting back the money that had been removed from her checking account by fraudulent means.

The victim did not initially report the incident, because she had gotten her money back, police say. But when the victim began having tax return problems over the issue, she contacted police to report it.

Police obtained a search warrant for the victim’s bank records, which indicated that several checks had been made out to and cashed by Horgdal, Hepburn, Brandon, Jovanov, Wilson, Goodlow, Livingston, and Munger.

Horgdal cashed a check for $950 from the victim’s account on October 13, 2015.

Hepburn cashed four checks, all for $950. The checks were drawn from the victim’s account and cashed on four occasions from Sept. 22, 2015 to Oct. 13, 2015.

Brandon cashed two checks for $950, drawn from the victim’s account, on Sept. 26, 2015.

Jovanov cashed a check for $950 on Sept. 28, 2015.

Wilson cashed a $950 check on Sept. 29, 2015. Livingston also cashed a $950 check on that date.

Munger cashed a $950 check on Oct. 13, 2015. Goodlow also cashed a $950 check on that date.