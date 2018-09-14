Just an isolated shower threat Saturday with more sunshine Sunday before remnants of Florence brings rain early next week

CLOUDS AND SPOTTY SHOWERS TO START SATURDAY THEN IMPROVING: This evening expect the clouds to stay, and while a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out, most of the night is dry. It remains humid and sticky. Temperatures fall through the 70s into the 60s by morning. Overnight, heading into the early morning hours, drizzle and light rain showers develop. It’s a cloudy, dreary start to the day, however, it is looking more likely we’ll see the east wind ease up, allowing the skies to brighten up a bit by afternoon. We still have plenty of clouds for Saturday but less of a chance for showers later in the day, as high pressure nudges more south. Readings climb to the upper 70s. Sunday looks better for several hours with breaks of sunshine getting through the clouds. With the added sunshine, temperatures are warmer in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. By evening, the clouds return and thicken overnight. The remnants of Florence begins to track through the TN Valley, up through Ohio, then eastward just to our north. With the help of a southeast flow, light showers lift into the area, as early as, Monday.

REMNANTS OF FLORENCE NEXT WEEK: Shower intensity picks up during the afternoon and evening, continuing into Tuesday. The more moderate and heaviest rainfall is expected early Tuesday morning. The speed of the system will determine the flood risk and rain amounts. We’ll monitor the trends through the weekend. Be ready to tack on some time to the morning and evening commutes both Monday and Tuesday. Readings are cool in the lower 70s both days. High pressure builds in Wednesday, finally bringing brighter skies, and much needed drier conditions. There will be a pleasant breeze. Highs respond and warm quickly to near 80 degrees. It’s a cooler, more comfortable morning Thursday, with lows in the 50s. Sunny skies expected along with more seasonable temperatures in the middle 70s. The next front arrives, with showers and thunderstorms, late Friday night. Most of the day is humid, dry and warm in the lower 80s. Heading into the first day of Fall, cooler more comfortable conditions return. Keep posted on the latest forecast trends by downloading our FOX43 Weather App. You can get a current video and text forecast from us!!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist