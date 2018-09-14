Girl taken to the hospital after being struck by truck in Adams County

Posted 7:43 AM, September 14, 2018, by , Updated at 08:43AM, September 14, 2018

BENDERSVILLE, Pa.– A 6 year-old girl was taken to Hershey Medical Center after being struck by a pickup truck in Adams County.

It happened around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday in front of 143 N Main St in Bendersville.  State Police say the girl stepped from behind a parked minvan when a Ford F350 Super Duty truck  traveling north on N Main Street struck her.

A State Police spokesman said at last report, the girl is expected to recover from her injuries.

 