Girl taken to the hospital after being struck by truck in Adams County

BENDERSVILLE, Pa.– A 6 year-old girl was taken to Hershey Medical Center after being struck by a pickup truck in Adams County.

It happened around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday in front of 143 N Main St in Bendersville. State Police say the girl stepped from behind a parked minvan when a Ford F350 Super Duty truck traveling north on N Main Street struck her.

A State Police spokesman said at last report, the girl is expected to recover from her injuries.