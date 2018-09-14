Man charged after authorities execute search warrant at Steelton home

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A man faces charges after authorities executed a search warrant at a residence on Friday, according to Steelton Police.

Police searched a home in the 100 block of Penn Street during an investigation into drug dealing that officers learned had been occurring in the area.

During the search, officers recovered a .40 caliber handgun, a large amount of marijuana and cash, but prior to that police say Astian Young attempted to destroy evidence by flushing it down the toilet.

Young, who is currently a defendant for a protection from abuse order, was arrested and is charged with persons not to possess a firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, police say.