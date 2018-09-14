× New Oxford woman facing assault charges after allegedly cutting man with knife

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A New Oxford woman is facing assault charges after allegedly cutting a man with a knife during an altercation.

Brandi Wells, 34, is facing aggravated assault charges for the incident.

On September 12 around 6:00 a.m., police responded to a home on York Road in Hamilton Township for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police found a male victim with a laceration on his hand that was consistent with a wound from a knife.

The victim told police that he was in an argument with Wells and at some point he was cut with a pocket knife.

Wells told police that the victim had cut himself and that she had been asleep during the alleged altercation.

The scene was found to be consistent with the victim’s story, and Wells was taken into custody.

After a mental evaluation, Wells was taken to Adams County Prison on aggravated assault charges.