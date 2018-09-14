× PennDOT: Accomac Road in Hellam Twp. reopened to local traffic and emergency vehicles

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, York County — Accomac Road in Hellam Township has been reopened to local traffic and emergency vehicles, according to PennDOT.

The roadway had been closed since 7:20 a.m. Friday.

PennDOT says a stone surface was left on both Accomac Road and River Drive.

On Monday, weather permitting, portions of both those roads will be paved.

Parts of Accomac Road and River Drive were washed away due to the heavy rainfall and flooding on August 31.